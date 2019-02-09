57°
Authorities responding to double shooting off Acadian Thruway

2 hours 39 minutes 56 seconds ago Saturday, February 09 2019 Feb 9, 2019 February 09, 2019 2:40 PM February 09, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Authorities say two people were shot just off the N Acadian Thruway Saturday afternoon.

The incident was reported around 2:30 p.m. on N 38th Street near Charles Street. Authorities said two victims were taken from the scene with non-life-threatening injuries.

No other information is available at this time.

