Authorities responding to crash involving pedestrian on Airline Highway

3 hours 2 minutes 25 seconds ago Tuesday, April 10 2018 Apr 10, 2018 April 10, 2018 11:26 AM April 10, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Authorities are responding to a crash involving two vehicles and a pedestrian on Airline Highway Tuesday.

The crash was reported around late Monday morning near the intersection of Airline and Greenwell Street. Authorities confirmed a pedestrian was hit during the crash but injuries are still unclear.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

