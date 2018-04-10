73°
Authorities responding to crash involving pedestrian on Airline Highway
BATON ROUGE - Authorities are responding to a crash involving two vehicles and a pedestrian on Airline Highway Tuesday.
The crash was reported around late Monday morning near the intersection of Airline and Greenwell Street. Authorities confirmed a pedestrian was hit during the crash but injuries are still unclear.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
