Authorities responding to car that smashed through wall of Baker home

Thursday, November 29 2018
BAKER - Authorities are responding to a car crashed through the front wall of a home in Baker Thursday.

The accident was first reported around 12:30 Thursday afternoon on Lavey Lane near Plank Road. Photos from the scene show a BMW sticking out the front of the home.

At this time, it's unclear what caused the crash or if anyone was hurt.

