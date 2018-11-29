71°
Authorities responding to car that smashed through wall of Baker home
BAKER - Authorities are responding to a car crashed through the front wall of a home in Baker Thursday.
The accident was first reported around 12:30 Thursday afternoon on Lavey Lane near Plank Road. Photos from the scene show a BMW sticking out the front of the home.
At this time, it's unclear what caused the crash or if anyone was hurt.
A News 2 unit is at the scene.
