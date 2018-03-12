Louisiana authorities responded to more than 100 school threats in past month

BATON ROUGE - A release from state police and federal authorities says officers have responded to more than 100 school threats in the past four weeks.

According to the joint press release from LSP and the FBI, law enforcement agencies all across Louisiana have responded to 106 school threats since the Feb. 14 shooting in Parkland, Florida.

As a result, 62 individuals have been arrested. Police say the offenders' ages range from 11 to 28 years old, with the majority being juveniles. Most were charged with terrorizing, and those who posted threats on social media could face federal charges as well.

Both agencies reiterated that all school threats are being taken seriously and will lead to criminal charges if possible. Authorities also plan to crack down on any intentionally false reports of threats.