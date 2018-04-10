59°
Latest Weather Blog
Authorities respond to shooting in Denham Springs, no injuries reported
UPDATE: Denham Springs Police are looking for a black Dodge Charger with white racing stripes, they say may have been involved in a shooting on Carrie Street Monday night.
Officers arrived to the scene and were told three vehicles were seen entering a parking lot before shots rang out.
No injuries are reported at the time. Denham Springs PD asks that anyone with information contact them at 225-665-5106.
DENHAM SPRINGS - Authorities are responding to a reported shooting on Carrie Drive.
The incident took place sometime before 8:30 p.m. off of Florida Avenue.
No other information was available. Check back for updates.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Central residents hope for more with drainage master plan
-
Shelter needs help trapping increasing stray cat population
-
Tom Hanks' WWII drama filming aboard USS Kidd this week
-
A stretch of Plank Road could see lights in the coming weeks
-
Homeowners in Walker may lose their property if they don't pay back...
Sports Video
-
Patrick Reed 'Before the Green Jacket'
-
Winn-Dixie: Where LSU's D-D Breaux gave away tickets to win fans' hearts
-
Arden Key's comeback story: 'Your view of me is different now'
-
Former LSU Tiger Derrius Guice breaks down Tigers annual Pro Day
-
Arden Key discusses what NFL Scouts have asked him