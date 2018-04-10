Authorities respond to shooting in Denham Springs, no injuries reported

UPDATE: Denham Springs Police are looking for a black Dodge Charger with white racing stripes, they say may have been involved in a shooting on Carrie Street Monday night.

Officers arrived to the scene and were told three vehicles were seen entering a parking lot before shots rang out.

No injuries are reported at the time. Denham Springs PD asks that anyone with information contact them at 225-665-5106.

DENHAM SPRINGS - Authorities are responding to a reported shooting on Carrie Drive.

The incident took place sometime before 8:30 p.m. off of Florida Avenue.

No other information was available. Check back for updates.