Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Authorities respond to crash on Airline Hwy., one vehicle overturned

2 hours 21 minutes 33 seconds ago Monday, March 05 2018 Mar 5, 2018 March 05, 2018 8:46 PM March 05, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE- Emergency crews responded to a crash that occurred Monday evening on Airline Highway.

The incident happened around 8:30 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Airline Hwy. and North Foster Drive. One vehicle overturned, the other allegedly caught fire after crashing.

One person was extracted from the burning vehicle, according to a witness at the scene. That person was transported to a local hospital with unknown injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

