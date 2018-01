Authorities respond to armed robbery turned shooting on Beech Street

BATON ROUGE - Police are responding to reports of a shooting in North Baton Rouge Tuesday evening.

The shooting was reported around 6 p.m. on Beech Street near Lemonwood Drive. Authorities say one person was reportedly shot during an attempted armed robbery.

Officials say the victim's injuries are non-life threatening.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.