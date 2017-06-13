Authorities recover 12-year-old child's body from Calcasieu River

Photo: KATC

OBERLIN - The search for a 12-year-old who went missing along the Calcasieu River over the weekend has come to an end Tuesday.

According to a report from KATC, Garrick Neil Jr. was found dead in the river around 10:45 a.m..

According to the family, the child and his mother's boyfriend were swimming across the river when the boy went missing. Calcasieu Sheriff Mancuso says that the mother's boyfriend relayed that he was also having trouble getting across the river due to the high water levels.

The boyfriend attempted to save the child, but the current was too strong. The 12-year-old had been missing since around 3:30 p.m. Sunday.