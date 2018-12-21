48°
Authorities processing hundreds of addressed property tax documents returned to sheriff's office
DENHAM SPRINGS - The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office, the Parish Assessor's Office, and USPS have been working together to find a solution to hundreds of returned tax notices.
According to the sheriff's office, the returned mail and addresses have been processed. USPS has also offered additional support through a national database in the hopes of identifying deliverable addresses.
Anyone not receiving their tax notice in the mail is advised to call the assessor's office at (225) 686-7278 to confirm their address.
Property owners can log onto www.lpso.org to search for and pay their property taxes. Or, residents can call the LPSO Tax Office at (225) 686-2241 during business hours for assistance.
