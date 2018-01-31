64°
Authorities offer $5,000 reward for information on death of teen found in ditch

By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: WWL-TV

RESERVE- Authorities are offering a $5,000 reward to anyone who has information leading to the arrest of the suspect or suspects responsible for the death of an 18-year-old who was found shot in a ditch over the weekend.

WWL-TV reports that Colay McCovery's body was found in a ditch on East 27th and Farlough Street in Reserve on Saturday around 11:50 a.m. Authorities say he had several gunshot wounds.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting can call St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office TIPS line at 985-359-TIPS.

