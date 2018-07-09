Authorities: No threats found after suspicious package spotted at West Baton Rouge Parish Library

78°
Saturday, July 07 2018
By: Trey Couvillion

PORT ALLEN - Multiple law enforcement agencies, including Baton Rouge Police's explosives team, were called to the West Baton Rouge Parish Library after a suspicious package was spotted there Saturday afternoon.

A News 2 Crew responded to at the scene on N Alexander Avenue. A briefcase or bag was spotted near an entrance of the library, with Baton Rouge Police using a robot to further investigate.

Louisiana State Police also assisted the Port Allen Police Department with the investigation.

LA 1 North was closed to traffic past Court Street due to the incident, according to DOTD. Surrounding businesses say they were not contact by authorities regarding the incident and operated business as normal.

After a few hours of investigating, authorities say no threats were found and the area is secure.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

