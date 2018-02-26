64°
Authorities: Man wanted after trying to hit officer

Monday, February 26 2018
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

HARVEY, La. (AP) - Authorities in Louisiana say a deputy fired at a vehicle whose driver attempted to strike the deputy.

A Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office Facebook post says deputies responded to a report of a theft at a business Saturday in Harvey. The suspect was driving an Acura TL. A deputy saw the vehicle and tried to stop it, but the driver fled.

Authorities say the driver, later identified as 32-year-old Bill Rumfield, came to a stop and the deputy tried to approach the vehicle. The driver began to flee and tried to strike the deputy.

Authorities say the deputy fired at the vehicle, but the driver was able to escape. Rumfield is wanted for aggravated assault with a motor vehicle on a peace officer. It's unclear if he was hurt.

