Authorities: Man shot, wounded aimed gun at officers

May 05, 2017
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
MILTON - Authorities in Lafayette Parish say a man was shot and wounded after he aimed a gun at officers.

News outlets report Vermilion Parish Sheriff's Office spokesman Sgt. Jared L. Sandifer said in a news release 46-year-old James Derouen of New Iberia was shot Monday after officers responded to reports of a suspicious man armed with a gun in Milton.

Authorities say Derouen fled into a wooded area. Sandifer says Derouen was found in an open field, where he raised his firearm toward an officer. He says the man is in custody and being treated with non-life threatening wounds.

Authorities say Derouen is charged with one count of attempted murder of a police officer.

State Police are handling the investigation but would not say how many shots were fired or how many officers fired them.

