Authorities: Man charged with murder in his mother's death

Monday, June 11 2018
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: WLOX

WIGGINS, Miss. (AP) - Authorities say a school guidance counselor found dead at her home in Mississippi had been decapitated and that her son is charged with murder.

Stone County Coroner Wayne Flurry told news outlets Friday that the body of 51-year-old Sherry Johnson was discovered Wednesday at her house near Wiggins. Flurry says Johnson's remains had been there for several days, and were found by sheriff's deputies who were asked to check on her.

An autopsy could be completed by Monday.

County sheriff's Capt. Ray Boggs says 29-year-old Terrell Johnson was arrested on a first-degree murder charge. Boggs says Johnson was jailed without bond.

It's unclear if he has a lawyer. Hattiesburg High School Principal Eric Boney says Sherry Johnson had worked at the school since 2014.

