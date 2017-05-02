Authorities: Man accused of selling stolen laptop to deputy

PONCHATOULA - A man has been arrested in Louisiana after authorities say he tried to sell a stolen laptop to a uniformed deputy at a gas station.



News outlets report Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Dawn Panepinto said in news release that 24-year-old Shawn Landry was arrested Sunday at a Murphy gas station in Ponchatoula. He was charged with multiple offenses including burglary and auto theft.



Panepinto says Landry approached a deputy, who was fueling his marked car, and offered to sell the officer a laptop. When Landry couldn't prove ownership of the computer the officer detained him.



The vehicle Landry was driving was reported stolen and authorities found a gun along with numerous credit cards and state issued IDs inside the vehicle.



It's unclear if Landry has an attorney.