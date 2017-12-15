Authorities make second arrest after multiple burglaries

ASSUMPTION- Deputies from the Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office arrested a man for his involvement in multiple burglaries in the Belle River area.

Tager Rossen, 22, was identified as a suspect and incarcerated in the Bienville Parish Jail until his transfer to Assumption Parish on Thursday.

On Oct. 17, deputies responded to multiple vehicle and residential burglaries. The investigation revealed that several vehicles and homes had been burglarized and items were stolen.

Detectives from the Assumption Parish Sherrif's Office along with the St. Martin and Bienville Parish Sheriff's Office, initiated a lengthy and ongoing investigation and were able to identify a number of suspects.

Authorities said that community involvement, video surveillance and multiple witness interviews helped agents identify the suspects.

Rossen was booked on four counts of simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling.

Krislyn Vining, 23, was booked on multiple related counts on Nov. 28.

Warrants are outstanding for 17-year-old Kaleb Smith and 18-year-old Austin Williams.

Anyone with information on Smith or Williams' whereabouts is encouraged to call 985-369-2912.