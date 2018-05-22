Authorities looking for Taco Bell burglary suspect

BATON ROUGE - Deputies with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office is looking for a man after he reportedly burglarized a Taco Bell.

According to the Sheriff's Office, the incident occurred early Monday morning at the Taco Bell in the 15000 block of Airline Hwy.

The suspect entered the restaurant by shattering the drive-thru window. Once inside, the man stole a laptop and three cash registers.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office Armed Robbery & Burglary Division at (225) 389-5064.