Authorities looking for runaway and boyfriend possibly heading out of state

By: Raquel Derganz Baker

AMITE- The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office is looking for a 15-year-old runaway.

Deputies believe 15-year-old Mackenzie Rose Intagliata of Roseland left her home around 4 a.m. this morning. The teen is likely traveling to Dellwood, Missouri with her boyfriend 15-year-old Jayvionte "Tupac" Harris.

Authorities say the two are probably in the company of Harris' older brother, but don't know his name or what kind of vehicle the group may be using.

Intagliata is 5 feet tall and weighs about 115 pounds. She has "strawberry-brown" curly hair, according to authorities.

Investigators didn't provide a description of Harris.

Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts can call 800-554-5245

