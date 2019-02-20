Authorities looking for rogue firefighter cruising around EBR in stolen fire truck

BATON ROUGE - Authorities are trying to track down a firefighter who allegedly stole a fire truck in East Baton Rouge Wednesday.

The sheriff's office confirmed the vehicle was stolen from the Alsen Fire Department Wednesday evening. Officials said a 'be on the lookout' advisory had been issued to law enforcement on both sides of the Mississippi River.

The truck is reportedly equipped with a tanker used to carry water to large fires. It had reportedly been spotted on I-110 South and possibly I-12.

Authorities said the suspected thief has run off with fire department vehicles in the past.