Authorities looking for rogue firefighter cruising around EBR in stolen fire truck
BATON ROUGE - Authorities are trying to track down a firefighter who allegedly stole a fire truck in East Baton Rouge Wednesday.
The sheriff's office confirmed the vehicle was stolen from the Alsen Fire Department Wednesday evening. Officials said a 'be on the lookout' advisory had been issued to law enforcement on both sides of the Mississippi River.
The truck is reportedly equipped with a tanker used to carry water to large fires. It had reportedly been spotted on I-110 South and possibly I-12.
Authorities said the suspected thief has run off with fire department vehicles in the past.
