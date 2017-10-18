81°
Authorities looking for missing Breaux Bridge woman

Wednesday, October 18 2017
By: Raquel Derganz Baker

ST. MARTINVILLE- Deputies from the St. Martin Parish Parish Sheriff's Office are asking for help in locating a missing Breaux Bridge woman.

Keshia D. Sylvester, 29, is described as a 5'2'' black woman that weighs 145 pounds.

Sylvester was last seen in a white pick-up truck in the Breaux Bridge area on October 2.  Authorities say she is known to frequent the Baton Rouge and Shreveport areas.

Anyone with information on Sylvester is encouraged to call 337-394-3071. 

