Authorities looking for man who failed to register as a sex offender

ASCENSION- Deputies from the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office are currently looking for a man who failed to register as a Tier I sex offender.

James Baloney, 38, was last seen around the Donaldsonville area. He is 5'11'' and weighs 270 pounds.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Baloney, are encouraged to call 225-621-4626.