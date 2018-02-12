Authorities looking for man after Raceland shooting

RACELAND - Lafourche authorities are looking for a man accused of shooting someone in the knee after an argument Friday.

Johnny Poindexter, 34, is wanted for attempted second-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Poindexter accused the man of nearly hitting him while backing up his truck on Brocato Lane Friday afternoon. They argued and Poindexter pulled out a gun, authorities said. The victim reached for the gun, according to the sheriff's office, and Poindexter backed up and allegedly shot him in the knee.

Anyone with information on Poindexter's whereabouts can call 1-800-743-7433.