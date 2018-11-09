52°
Authorities looking for escaped inmate in West Baton Rouge Parish

By: WBRZ Staff

WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH - The West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office is searching for an inmate who escaped custody this week.

The sheriff's office says Michael Jones, 40, was taking out the trash at a work release facility Thursday when he reportedly scaled a fence at the site. Officials say Jones was a kitchen trustee and was about to become eligible to join the workforce.

He was serving a 12-year sentence for armed robbery.

The U.S. Marshals fugitive task force is currently searching for Jones.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the sheriff's office at 225-343-9234. 

