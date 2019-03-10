82°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Authorities investigating unidentified body found in Amite River

23 hours 44 minutes 53 seconds ago Saturday, March 09 2019 Mar 9, 2019 March 09, 2019 5:11 PM March 09, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Nadeen Abusada

EAST FELICIANA- Authorities are investigating an unidentified dead body that was found in the Amite River early Saturday.

The East Feliciana Sheriff's office received reports of a body discovered in the Amite around noon on the East Feliciana and East Baton Rouge parish lines.

The sheriff's office said it appeared the body had been floating there for awhile, but they do not know the cause of death or the identity of the victim.

Authorities are waiting for autopsy results.

This is all the information we have at the time.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days