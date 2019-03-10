Authorities investigating unidentified body found in Amite River

EAST FELICIANA- Authorities are investigating an unidentified dead body that was found in the Amite River early Saturday.

The East Feliciana Sheriff's office received reports of a body discovered in the Amite around noon on the East Feliciana and East Baton Rouge parish lines.

The sheriff's office said it appeared the body had been floating there for awhile, but they do not know the cause of death or the identity of the victim.

Authorities are waiting for autopsy results.

This is all the information we have at the time.