62°
Latest Weather Blog
Authorities investigating shooting on St. Gerard Ave.
BATON ROUGE- Authorities are on the scene of a deadly shooting Friday morning.
The incident occurred in the 5700 block of St. Gerard Avenue. The coroner is at the scene.
Details are limited at this time. Check back for updates.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Sports Video
-
LSU says men's basketball program not under investigation by NCAA
-
LSU's Austin Bain bringing the heat from the bullpen to the batter's...
-
Heartbreak to happiness: Sami Durante's emotional journey to LSU
-
Daryl Edwards: A toughness that's landed him in Baton Rouge
-
Breaking the mold: Girls wrestling taking over across Louisiana