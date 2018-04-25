73°
Authorities investigating shooting on Sharp Lane

BATON ROUGE- Authorities are responding to a shooting in the 1400 block of Sharp Lane.

The shooting was reported around 6:30 a.m. No word on injuries at this time.

Details are limited at this time. Check back for updates.

