Authorities investigating shooting on Sharp Lane
BATON ROUGE- Authorities are responding to a shooting in the 1400 block of Sharp Lane.
The shooting was reported around 6:30 a.m. No word on injuries at this time.
Details are limited at this time. Check back for updates.
