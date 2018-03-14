50°
Latest Weather Blog
Authorities investigating shooting on Arizona Street
BATON ROUGE- Authorities responded to an apparent shooting that happened Wednesday night.
The incident occurred around 7:45 p.m. in the 1800 block of Arizona Street.
Sources tell WBRZ that injuries are non life-threatening at this time.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Devloper proposing large housing complex in Ascension, Parish tables discussion
-
Officials monitoring levees northwest of Baton Rouge; Usual high water issues
-
TOPS scholarships on the chopping block again
-
Authorities investigating officer-involved shooting, stabbing on North Ardenwood Drive
-
Local students hold protest to honor victims of Florida shooting