Authorities investigating shooting on Arizona Street

55 minutes 28 seconds ago Wednesday, March 14 2018 Mar 14, 2018 March 14, 2018 8:42 PM March 14, 2018 in News
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE- Authorities responded to an apparent shooting that happened Wednesday night.

The incident occurred around 7:45 p.m. in the 1800 block of Arizona Street.

Sources tell WBRZ that injuries are non life-threatening at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

