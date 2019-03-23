Authorities investigating shooting in New Roads; One victim injured

NEW ROADS- Authorities are responding to a shooting that has left one man injured.

The shooting was reported around 8:30 p.m. Saturday night on 1316 St Ann street.

One victim has been transported to a local hospital.

Police say they have a suspect in custody at the time. Authorities believe the two got into an altercation to soon lead to back and forth gunfire.

This is all the information have at the time.