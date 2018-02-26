64°
Authorities investigating school bus crash on Gus Young
BATON ROUGE- Authorities are on the scene of a crash that involved a school bus and a car.
The crash occurred around 5:40 a.m. in the 3300 block of Gus Young. At the time of the crash, there were no children on the bus.
Details are limited. Check back for updates.
