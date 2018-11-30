72°
Authorities investigating reported deadly crash in Ascension Parish

By: WBRZ Staff

DARROW - State police are investigating a reported deadly crash on LA 75 in Ascension Parish Friday afternoon.

The incident was reported around 4 p.m. Friday on LA 75 near LA 22. LSP confirmed troopers were responding to the crash but could offer few details.

There is no word on how many vehicles were involved or if anyone else is injured at this time.

This is a developing story.

