85°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Authorities investigating possible homicide near Highway 960 in East Feliciana Parish

18 hours 18 minutes 35 seconds ago July 08, 2017 Jul 8, 2017 Saturday, July 08 2017 July 08, 2017 3:43 PM in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: Google Maps

CLINTON - The East Feliciana Sheriff's Office has confirmed to WBRZ that deputies are investigating a death near Highway 960.

According to Sheriff Jeff Travis, the sheriff's office is investigating a shooting death at a residence on the highway.While the case has not yet been ruled a homicide, as of Saturday afternoon, the sheriff's office says it is working it as one.

The incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. We will update it with more information as it becomes available.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days