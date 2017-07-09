Authorities investigating possible homicide near Highway 960 in East Feliciana Parish

Photo: Google Maps

CLINTON - The East Feliciana Sheriff's Office has confirmed to WBRZ that deputies are investigating a death near Highway 960.

According to Sheriff Jeff Travis, the sheriff's office is investigating a shooting death at a residence on the highway.While the case has not yet been ruled a homicide, as of Saturday afternoon, the sheriff's office says it is working it as one.

The incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. We will update it with more information as it becomes available.