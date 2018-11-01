61°
Authorities investigating possible double shooting on Huron Street
BATON ROUGE - Authorities are responding to a reported double shooting on Huron Street.
The incident was reported around 6:30 p.m. Thursday evening in the 3100 block of Huron St.
Sources tell WBRZ two victims were transported to the hospital, one of them is in critical condition.
