61°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Authorities investigating possible double shooting on Huron Street

1 hour 16 minutes 52 seconds ago Thursday, November 01 2018 Nov 1, 2018 November 01, 2018 7:21 PM November 01, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Authorities are responding to a reported double shooting on Huron Street.

The incident was reported around 6:30 p.m. Thursday evening in the 3100 block of Huron St.

Sources tell WBRZ two victims were transported to the hospital, one of them is in critical condition.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days