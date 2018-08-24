71°
Authorities investigating overnight officer-involved crash
BATON ROUGE - An officer with the Baton Rouge Police Department was involved in a crash late Thursday night.
The police unit and another vehicle collided around 11:30 p.m. on Burbank Drive near East Boyd Drive. No injuries were reported.
An investigation is underway to determine who was at fault.
