Authorities investigating overnight officer-involved crash

BATON ROUGE - An officer with the Baton Rouge Police Department was involved in a crash late Thursday night.

The police unit and another vehicle collided around 11:30 p.m. on Burbank Drive near East Boyd Drive. No injuries were reported.

An investigation is underway to determine who was at fault.

