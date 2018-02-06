65°
Authorities investigating Monday night house fire on Country Club Drive

Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Firefighters with the Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to a  house fire on Country Club Drive Monday night.

According to BRFD, the fire was reported at 9:25 p.m. in the 1700 block of Country Club Drive. At the scene, firefighters could see flames coming from the house.

By 10:10 p.m. the blaze was under control. Authorities say the house received heavy fire damage.

At this time, the cause of the fire has not been determined.

