Authorities investigating late night fire at Diesel Driving Academy
BATON ROUGE- Three trucks from the Diesel Driving Academy in Baton Rouge caught on fire Tuesday night between the heavy rains.
Witnesses say three trucks at the school were seen blazing late last night around 11:30. No one was at the school at the time of the incident, and no injuries were reported.
The fire remains under investigation.
Details are limited. Check back for updates.
