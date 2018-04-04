57°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Authorities investigating late night fire at Diesel Driving Academy

50 minutes 25 seconds ago Wednesday, April 04 2018 Apr 4, 2018 April 04, 2018 6:40 AM April 04, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE- Three trucks from the Diesel Driving Academy in Baton Rouge caught on fire Tuesday night between the heavy rains.

Witnesses say three trucks at the school were seen blazing late last night around 11:30. No one was at the school at the time of the incident, and no injuries were reported. 

The fire remains under investigation.

Details are limited. Check back for updates.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days