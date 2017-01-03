62°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Authorities investigating inmate death in Iberia Parish Jail

26 minutes 18 seconds ago January 03, 2017 Jan 3, 2017 Tuesday, January 03 2017 January 03, 2017 8:05 PM in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Trey Couvillion

NEW IBERIA - Investigators with the Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office are investigating the death of an inmate at the Iberia Parish Jail.

The 48-year-old inmate was arrested at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Authorities said deputies were called to Center St. and Admiral Doyle Dr. in reference to a suspicious person complaint.

The subject was arrested for disturbing the peace by intoxication and battery on a police officer after he spit on the arresting deputy, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The subject was then brought to the Iberia Parish Jail at 1:50 p.m., authorities said. The 48-year-old was placed in a booking holding cell due to his intoxication and combativeness, according to the Sheriff's Office.

At 4:20 p.m., deputies serving meals discovered the inmate hanging by a telephone cord in the cell, authorities said. Deputies immediately began CPR upon finding the inmate.

The inmate was transported to the Iberia Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at 5:55 p.m., according to the Sheriff's Office.

Deputies are attempting to locate the inmate's next-of-kin. Authorities said once notification has been made the inmate's name will be released.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days