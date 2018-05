Authorities investigating fire at vacant tire shop

BATON ROUGE- The cause of an early morning fire at a vacant tire shop is currently under investigation.

The call came in at 3:33 a.m. Thursday for a building fire on Evangeline Street. At the scene, firefighters found the fire going through the roof of the vacant tire shop. The fire was extinguished by 3:56 a.m.

According to a release, the building is considered to be a total loss.