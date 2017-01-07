Latest Weather Blog
Authorities investigating fatal pedestrian hit-and-run
BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office is looking for more information after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle on Silverleaf Ave. Friday evening.
According to the Sheriff's Office, around 6:00 p.m. Friday evening, the victim was walking in the 6000 block of Silverleaf Ave.
While crossing the roadway, the victim was reportedly struck by a blue or black color truck pulling a trailer, authorities said.
The victim was identified as Raphiel Skillern, 67.
Skillern sustained several fractured bones in addition to a head injury, according to authorities.
He was transported by EMS to a local hospital where he later died as a result of his injuries.
Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call EBRSO at 2253895000 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 344-STOP.