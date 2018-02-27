68°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Authorities investigating deputy involved crash

Tuesday, February 27 2018
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office is investigating a crash involving one of its deputies and their EBRSO unit.

The call for a crash at North 46th and Gus Young came in after 7 a.m. Authorities say the involved deputy is expected to be ok.

Details are limited at this time. Check back for updates.

