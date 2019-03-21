55°
Sheriff's office investigating dead body found in Zachary residence

Thursday, March 21 2019
By: Jordan Whittington

ZACHARY - Authorities are investigating a dead body found in a home on Brian Road.

Officials were dispatched around 8:30 p.m. to Brian Road just off Old Scenic Highway, north of Pride Port Hudson Road in Zachary.

Sources confirm one person was found dead inside the residence.

East Baton Rouge Sheriff's deputies are on the scene, but have not released any specific information.

