Sheriff's office investigating dead body found in Zachary residence
ZACHARY - Authorities are investigating a dead body found in a home on Brian Road.
Officials were dispatched around 8:30 p.m. to Brian Road just off Old Scenic Highway, north of Pride Port Hudson Road in Zachary.
Sources confirm one person was found dead inside the residence.
East Baton Rouge Sheriff's deputies are on the scene, but have not released any specific information.
One person dead inside a home off of Brian Road in rural Zachary. EBR Sheriffs office on scene. We’re waiting on more details. Live report at 10 @WBRZ pic.twitter.com/AkWSfgnkT7— Sydney Kern (@sydneykern) March 22, 2019
