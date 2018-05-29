83°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Authorities investigating cause of Underwood Ave. house fire

By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE- Firefighters responded to an early morning house fire in the 4000 block of Underwood Avenue.

The fire was reported around 4:27 a.m. At the scene, crews found the fire on the outside of the house.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire to that area and bring it under control by 4:44 a.m. According to a release, the house received moderate fire and smoke damage.

The cause of the fire is undetermined and under investigation.

