Authorities investigating cause of Underwood Ave. house fire
BATON ROUGE- Firefighters responded to an early morning house fire in the 4000 block of Underwood Avenue.
The fire was reported around 4:27 a.m. At the scene, crews found the fire on the outside of the house.
Firefighters were able to contain the fire to that area and bring it under control by 4:44 a.m. According to a release, the house received moderate fire and smoke damage.
The cause of the fire is undetermined and under investigation.
