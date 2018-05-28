77°
Authorities investigating cause of Sunday night apartment fire
BATON ROUGE- Firefighters responded to an apartment fire late Sunday night.
Crews were dispatched at 10:12 p.m. to a reported apartment fire in the 18000 block of Jefferson Highway. Firefighters arrived at the vacant apartment at 10:19 p.m.
According to a statement, the fire was declared under control at 10:38 p.m. Fire damage was contained to the interior stairwell.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
