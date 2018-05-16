79°
Authorities investigating cause of FEMA trailer fire

Wednesday, May 16 2018
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ZACHARY- Firefighters were called out to a fire at a FEMA manufactured housing unit overnight.

The fire happened just off Sunny Side Lane in Zachary near Port Hudson just after 12 a.m. No injuries were reported.

An investigation is underway to determine what started the blaze.

