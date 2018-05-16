79°
Latest Weather Blog
Authorities investigating cause of FEMA trailer fire
ZACHARY- Firefighters were called out to a fire at a FEMA manufactured housing unit overnight.
The fire happened just off Sunny Side Lane in Zachary near Port Hudson just after 12 a.m. No injuries were reported.
An investigation is underway to determine what started the blaze.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Community members fight blight, crime in Baton Rouge with clean up effort
-
Livingston Parish one step closer to putting resource officers in every school
-
Dutchtown High graduate earns more than $1 million in scholarships
-
Collision shop's business operations questioned by state
-
BRAC board opposes formation of City of St. George