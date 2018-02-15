70°
Latest Weather Blog
Authorities investigating burglary at area lumber company
CUT OFF- Detectives are offering a reward for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for a burglary at an area lumber company.
On Feb. 6, deputies responded to Dufrene Building Materials on West Main Street in Cut Off in reference to an overnight burglary. Authorities learned that several items were stolen including tools, communications devices, and computers.
Anyone who can identify the suspect can call 1-800-743-7433.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
One landowner holds up federal buyout grant in Ascension Parish
-
Ascension Parish to file lawsuits fighting blighted properties
-
Sheriff's deputy mishandles possible drunk-driving crash on Mardi Gras Day
-
Increased law enforcement presence at Ascension schools
-
WATCH: Co-workers buy car for single father who walked 11 miles to...