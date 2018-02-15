70°
Authorities investigating burglary at area lumber company

Source: WBRZ
By: Raquel Derganz Baker

CUT OFF- Detectives are offering a reward for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for a burglary at an area lumber company.

On Feb. 6, deputies responded to Dufrene Building Materials on West Main Street in Cut Off in reference to an overnight burglary. Authorities learned that several items were stolen including tools, communications devices, and computers.

Anyone who can identify the suspect can call 1-800-743-7433.

