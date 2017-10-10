Authorities investigating arson at Baton Rouge home

Photo: Google Maps

BATON ROUGE - Local authorities are investigating a fire that is believed to have been intentionally set at a Baton Rouge home Tuesday.

According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, crews arrived to the scene in the 1800 block of Kentucky Street around 10:20 Tuesday morning. Firefighters entered the home to find a small fire on the floor of a rear bedroom. The fire was quickly extinguished before it could spread.

Investigators have ruled the fire a case of arson.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call Baton Rouge Fire Investigators at 225-354-1419.