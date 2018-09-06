78°
Authorities investigating after two injured in apartment fire
BATON ROUGE - Two people were reportedly injured in an early morning apartment fire.
Around 2:42 p.m. Thursday, firefighters were dispatched to a reported fire in the 2900 block of Greenwood Drive. According to a release, the fire didn't cause a lot of damage and was contained in the kitchen.
There were three people in the unit at the time of the fire. One person received small burns to the hands, arms, and leg. Another person injured their hand from breaking a door. No further information was provided about the injuries.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
