Authorities investigating after church damaged in morning fire

3 hours 44 minutes 3 seconds ago Monday, December 10 2018 Dec 10, 2018 December 10, 2018 9:33 AM December 10, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: KTBS

BOSSIER PARISH - Firefighters were called to a massive fire at Bossier City church early Monday morning.

The fire was reported at Bossier Baptist Church. According to KTBS, the fire started around 5:40 a.m. and lasted at least an hour. A Bossier City spokesperson said the church's old sanctuary suffered some damage as a result of the fire.

No injuries were reported.

“Obviously, it’s sad. We’re grateful that no one was hurt. The firefighters have done an exceptional job… We’ve had a ton of people from around the region already calling [and] texting,” Senior Pastor Brad Jurkovich told KTBS.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. 

Video from the scene was posted by KTBS.

