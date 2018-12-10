Authorities investigating after church damaged in morning fire

Photo: KTBS

BOSSIER PARISH - Firefighters were called to a massive fire at Bossier City church early Monday morning.

The fire was reported at Bossier Baptist Church. According to KTBS, the fire started around 5:40 a.m. and lasted at least an hour. A Bossier City spokesperson said the church's old sanctuary suffered some damage as a result of the fire.

No injuries were reported.

“Obviously, it’s sad. We’re grateful that no one was hurt. The firefighters have done an exceptional job… We’ve had a ton of people from around the region already calling [and] texting,” Senior Pastor Brad Jurkovich told KTBS.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Video from the scene was posted by KTBS.