Authorities investigating after body found in canal near Des Allemands

Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

LAFOURCHE PARISH - Detectives with the Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office are investigating the death of a man whose body was found in a canal Wednesday.

The man was found off U.S. 90 approximately one mile from the overpass crossing Bayou Des Allemands. Authorities say foul play is not suspected at this time.

No further information was provided.

