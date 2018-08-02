87°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Authorities identify woman killed in head-on crash in Ascension Parish

Thursday, August 02 2018
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ST. AMANT - One woman is dead after a crash Wednesday night in Ascension Parish.

The crash was reported on LA 935 at Beco Road shortly after 6 p.m. According to a release, 71-year-old Harriet Humphrey was killed in the crash.

Authorities say the crash happened as 17-year-old Lauren Launey was driving southbound on Beco Road in a 2011 Ford Taurus. At the same time, 49-year-old Laine Cook was traveling in the westbound lane in a 2009 Ford F-350 pulling a boat.

LSP says Launey went through a stop sign and into the path of Cook's truck. The impact caused the truck to cross the center line and hit a 2005 Chevrolet Colorado driven by 72-year-old Gene Humphrey.

Authorities say Gene and Harriet were both properly restrained, but Harriet sustained fatal injuries. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Impairment is not suspected to be a factor in the crash.

