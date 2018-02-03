40°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Authorities identify two killed in overnight murder-suicide

23 hours 3 minutes 43 seconds ago Friday, February 02 2018 Feb 2, 2018 February 02, 2018 5:51 AM February 02, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Raquel Derganz Baker

BATON ROUGE - A domestic dispute turned into a deadly murder-suicide Thursday night. 

The shooting happened at the Ardendale Oaks Apartments off Lobdell Boulevard just after 11 p.m. Witnesses said they heard the situation between a man and a woman growing louder and louder when suddenly, things turned deadly.

Authorities have identified the victims as 33-year-old Shanta Matthews and 31-year-old Zachary Washington. The two lived in the apartment with their two children.

East Baton Rouge District Attorney Hillar Moore said Washington shot Matthews then himself. Moore said the situation could have been prevented. He advised residents to talk with loved ones and seek help to prevent incidents like this in the future. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days