Authorities identify two killed in overnight murder-suicide

BATON ROUGE - A domestic dispute turned into a deadly murder-suicide Thursday night.

The shooting happened at the Ardendale Oaks Apartments off Lobdell Boulevard just after 11 p.m. Witnesses said they heard the situation between a man and a woman growing louder and louder when suddenly, things turned deadly.

Authorities have identified the victims as 33-year-old Shanta Matthews and 31-year-old Zachary Washington. The two lived in the apartment with their two children.

East Baton Rouge District Attorney Hillar Moore said Washington shot Matthews then himself. Moore said the situation could have been prevented. He advised residents to talk with loved ones and seek help to prevent incidents like this in the future.